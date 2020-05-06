TORONTO -- Schools may be shuttered in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but one Toronto District School Board school in Scarborough has found a way to get together.

Since the pandemic was declared, Dr. Marion Hilliard Senior Public School in the Malvern neighbourhood has been holding weekly Google Meets.

“It’s just really crazy to scroll through the names and just see all my friends there. It’s just great,” said Akshayan Pravaharan, who joined the forum Wednesday.

The online platform allows students to get answers to important questions like, when they’ll be able to pick up their belongings from school, what does COVID-19 means for graduation, and when they can expect to see their report card.

The sessions focus on well-being. This week included the chance to do chair yoga.

Each hangout has a theme such as sharing a favourite quote, meal or hobby.

During Wednesday’s session, Pravaharan shared a video of himself playing Beethoven on the keyboards and told his classmates he practices up to eight hours a week.

The students also took part in a chair yoga lesson.

“It’s actually really neat. Thanks to this Google Meet, I actually learned something new today,” Pravaharan said.

Principal Matt Johnston said the hangouts were initially created to connect during isolation and help ease anxieties. He said they’ve turned out be fun and rewarding.

“It’s phenomenal to see what our students are capable of. They just shine.”

“This week, we had several kids who had never been on a hangout, but it was all because they wanted to show us a piece of art, they wanted to play the guitar and we just engaged them in that way.”

“It just makes me feel comfortable, so just talking to people, it’s more of a mindset, a better mindset for me to stay home,” Pravaharan said.