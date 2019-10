CTV News Toronto





The Scarborough RT is closed due to a fire, the TTC says.

The transit agency tweeted the notice about Line 3 just before 9 a.m. on Thursday.

Line 3 Scarborough: No service due to a fire. Shuttle buses are on the way. — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) October 24, 2019

Shuttle buses will operate in the area in the meantime.

Fire #2051841

Kennedy Subway

-tracks shuts down

Shuttle buses on scene ^js — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 24, 2019

This is a developing story. More to come.