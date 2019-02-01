

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Transit service is continuing to be affected by the extreme cold, even as service resumes on the Scarborough RT.

The light-rail line that runs from Kennedy Station to McCowan Station first went down on Monday morning due to the heavy snowfall. Service resumed at around 1 p.m. on Tuesday but by late Wednesday afternoon service along the line had been suspended again, this time due to mechanical problems that were believed to be related to the frigid temperatures.

On Friday morning, service did resume on the Scarborough RT but within 15 minutes the TTC was reporting delays of up to 15 minutes near Kennedy Station due to a mechanical problem.

“We have had crews working round the clock to try to get service back up and running for our customers but it has been a really, really difficult week,” TTC Spokesperson Hayley Waldman told CP24 prior to the start of service. “The weather has been brutal and the area that the RT runs on is really flat and snow gets compacted and there are all sorts of issues with ice.”

The extreme cold has not just created issues for the Scarborough RT.

Service was suspended on the Union-Pearson Express on Wednesday night and for most of Thursday.

Metrolinx says that trains will run on the line today but only every 30 minutes, rather than every 15.

Metrolinx spokesperson Matt Llewellyn has previously said that "fine, sugary snow" on the ground is mainly to blame for the issues plaguing the line.

"It seems to get into every crease and crack into the actual UP unit and when it is whipped up by the wind, that's when it really creates problems," Llewellyn told CP24 on Thursday.

The TTC has said that there will also be bus service in place of streetcar service on the 501 Queen route today due to equipment-related issues.

It is not known whether those issues are due to the extreme cold.

The temperature at the beginning of Friday was – 18 C but it is expected to warm up slightly to – 11 C by later today. Relief will then arrive on Saturday with a daytime high of – 2 C expected.