

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Both a man and a suspect were injured following an attempted home invasion in Scarborough near Randall Crescent and Horfield Ave Tuesday afternoon.

According to Toronto police, a man was returning home and found someone breaking into his home. The man confronted the suspect and was stabbed in the leg.

However, during their confrontation, the suspect himself was also struck.

Police couldn’t say if the suspect was seriously injured but he is said to have fled the scene bleeding seriously.

Officers are searching the area.