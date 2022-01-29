A Scarborough man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 65-year-old man in Bolton last year.

On Jan. 18, 2021, Ontario Provincial Police were called to a shooting in the area of Harvest Moon Drive. Police said two masked male suspects forced their way into a home and fired several rounds at a resident.

The victim, Giovanni Costa, was shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said another family member was also injured in the shooting but has since recovered.

The suspects, police said, fled in an older, black, BMW 3-series sedan. Witnesses described the two to police as young males wearing medical-style masks and dark clothing.

Last week, on the first anniversary of the shooting, police said they believe the shooting was a ‘targeted event’ and offered a $50,000 reward for information on the suspects.

On Saturday, police announced that they arrested 20-year-old Jordan Andall for his alleged involvement in the homicide.

He was charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone with information to contact Caledon OPP at 905-584-2241 or Peel Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).