TORONTO -- One person is in hospital after a two-alarm fire that broke out in a Scarborough home on Thursday night.

Firefighters were also called for a bathroom fire in a two-storey home near Milne and Wolcott avenues, just east of Danforth Road and Warden Avenue, at around 8:10 p.m.

Toronto Fire said smoke was seen coming from the second-floor when crews arrived.

Two occupants of the residence safely got out of the home, Toronto Fire said. A firefighter was taken to hospital for observation after not feeling well.

A busy, cold night for @Toronto_Fire crews. The 2nd alarm fire on Wolcott Avenue has transitioned to defensive operations with aerial operations in place. No reported injuries on scene. Single family home with heavy fire involvement. — Matthew Pegg (@ChiefPeggTFS) February 14, 2020

The blaze was initially knocked down, but a flashover occurred.

The response was then upgraded from a one-alarm to a third-alarm as crews moved to a defensive attack. In addition, aerial operations have begun to help fight the blaze.

The cause of the fire is not immediately known.

Neighbours told CP24 five people, all international students, are living at the home.

This is the second two-alarm blaze in the city. A person was rushed to a hospital without vital signs after being pulled from a fire in a highrise near Sherbourne Street and Queen Street.

The fire has been extinguished.