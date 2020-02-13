TORONTO -- A firefighter is in hospital after being injured while battling house fire in Scarborough on Thursday night.

Firefighters were called for a bathroom fire in a two-storey home near Milne and Wolcott avenues, just east of Danforth Road and Warden Avenue, at around 8:10 p.m.

Toronto Fire said smoke was seen coming from the second-floor when crews arrived.

Two occupants safely got out of the home, said Toronto Fire.

Deputy Fire Chief Larry Cocco said a firefighter suffered an injury during the operations.

"(The firefighter) has since been transported to hospital. Thankfully, the feedback is that the injury is not critical," Cocco said.

A busy, cold night for @Toronto_Fire crews. The 2nd alarm fire on Wolcott Avenue has transitioned to defensive operations with aerial operations in place. No reported injuries on scene. Single family home with heavy fire involvement. — Matthew Pegg (@ChiefPeggTFS) February 14, 2020

The blaze was initially knocked down, but a flashover occurred.

The response was then upgraded from a one-alarm to a third-alarm as crews moved to a defensive attack. In addition, aerial operations were initated to help fight the blaze.

After nearly three hours, the main body of the fire was knocked down.

Cocco said the frigid temperatures made the operations challenging. He said it impacted some of their equipment. An extreme cold warning is in effect as the wind chill dipped below -20 Thursday night.

The cause of the fire is not immediately known.

Fire investigators have been called to examine the scene and determine the origin and cause of the blaze.

Neighbours told CP24 five people, all international students, are living at the home.

This is the second two-alarm blaze in the city. A person was rushed to a hospital without vital signs after being pulled from a fire in a highrise near Sherbourne Street and Queen Street.

The fire has been extinguished.