Scarborough house fire leaves man seriously injured

A man has serious injuries after being pulled from a house fire in Scarborough Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to a blaze at a detached house on Bennett Road near Woodgrove Drive, shortly before 1 p.m.

A man was removed from the house with serious injuries, police said.

The victim was transferred to a trauma centre and will be treated in the burn centre, according to Toronto paramedics.

Toronto fire said the blaze started on the main floor but the cause of the fire is unknown.

Roads in the area are closed for the investigation.