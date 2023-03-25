Scarborough homeowner upset with repeated damage from sidewalk plows

Grass is shown dug up along a sidewalk on Inniswood Drive. A homeowner on the street says that he is fed up with repeated damage from city sidewalk plows. Grass is shown dug up along a sidewalk on Inniswood Drive. A homeowner on the street says that he is fed up with repeated damage from city sidewalk plows.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ukraine says battle for Bakhmut is 'stabilizing'

The top commander of Ukraine's military said Saturday that his forces are pushing back against Russian troops in the long and grinding battle for the town of Bakhmut, and British military intelligence says Russia appears to be moving to a defensive strategy in eastern Ukraine.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton