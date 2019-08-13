

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A Scarborough collision has left a motorcyclist in life-threatening condition.

At around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, emergency crews were called to the area of McCowan Road and Steeles Avenue East.

The motorcyclist was taken from the scene to a trauma centre to be treated for their serious injuries, responding paramedics said.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are not yet known.

Roads have been blocked off in the area as an investigation into the incident is conducted.