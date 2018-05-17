

CTV News Toronto





A 43-year-old Scarborough college teacher is facing charges after a female student told police she was sexually assaulted.

Toronto police officers were called to the Ontario International College on Finch Avenue East near Brimley Road shortly after 10 a.m. on Monday.

Once there, they were alerted to an alleged sexual assault that occurred back on April 2.

The victim told police that she was sexually assaulted off school property by her teacher.

Police have not provided an age for the victim, only describing her as a girl.

A suspect identified as Adil Hamza was arrested Thursday and charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

He was scheduled to face the charge in a Toronto courtroom the same day.

Anyone with information about the case is being asked to call Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.