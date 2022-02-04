A coroner's jury has returned with a verdict and recommendations in the deaths of four construction workers, ruling the deaths accidental and calling for changes, including more training and a final inspection of any platform where people are working at height.

The inquest has heard that welds in a swing stage carrying six workers repairing balconies at a Kipling Avenue apartment complex in Toronto were cracked and broken, and there were only two lifelines for six people.

When that swing stage collapsed on Christmas Eve 2009, four of the workers fell to their deaths, leaving behind grieving wives and children.

The jury recommended mandatory training for workers at height, an attestation that a work platform is installed correctly, and that government consider additional fines for supervisors who do not follow the rules.

The jury also recommended tools to track the implementation of any changes, and that the government explore technologies and tools used in other jurisdictions to improve worker safety.

The inquest comes as construction deaths are creeping back up. Seventeen workers died on Ontario construction sites in 2009, according to the province’s Ministry of Labour. That rose to 22 in 2021, the figures show.

Ian Cunningham of the Council of Ontario Construction Associations told CTV News Toronto that falls from height result in too many deaths.

“Falls from height continue to be one of the main causes of traumatic accidents in construction,” he said. “A lot has to be done about creating a safety culture at construction sites.”

Labour representatives say the push has to be in creating accountability for companies and supervisors, calling for the police to investigate workplace deaths criminally using a law passed after the Westray mining disaster.

“We need to ensure there’s regulations, but also accountability. And we need to be sure that police actually investigate,” said Patty Coates of the Ontario Federation of Labour.

At the Kipling Avenue apartment building itself, the memory is still fresh of the disaster.

“It’s not easy. It’s so painful for us to know that so many people died,” said one tenant. “In anything we try to do in this world, we need to make sure we do it thinking of safety first.”