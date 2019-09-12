

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders is set to announce improvements to the city’s neighbourhood officer program as the service is already weeks into a surge effort meant to quell rising amounts of gun violence.

Neighbourhood officers are meant to build relationships with residents in communities, in the hopes that the relationship can generate leads to solve crimes and build trust.

Toronto police have been using neighbourhood officers since 2013.

On Thursday morning at 10:30 a.m., Saunders will release the results of a report developed through consultation with the community and work by researchers at Humber College.

The police service is already about one month into a three-month plan to boost its presence in the wake of a brutal August long weekend where 16 people were shot.

As of Sept. 8, 449 people had been shot in Toronto, compared with 383 people at the same point in 2018.