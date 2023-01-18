Ryan Reynolds, Catherine O'Hara among stars set for special Canadian Screen Awards
“Deadpool” actor Ryan Reynolds has RSVP'd for this year's Canadian Screen Awards, assuring the Toronto bash some high-voltage star power.
Reynolds says in a release from gala organizers that he's grateful to learn he's won a humanitarian prize and is “excited to accept the award in person this April.”
The A-lister is among special honourees including Marvel's “Shang-Chi” star Simu Liu who is getting the Radius Award for global success, and “SCTV” and “Schitt's Creek” star Catherine O'Hara, who is getting an icon award for exceptional, ongoing contributions to the industry.
The Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television says former CTV anchor Lisa LaFlamme will receive the Gordon Sinclair Award for her “exceptional body of work in broadcast journalism,” while Pierre Bruneau, a longtime news anchor with Quebec network TVA, is getting a lifetime achievement award.
The special awards are a forerunner to the annual weeklong event recognizing the best in homegrown film, television and screen-based media.
Nominees for the Canadian Screen Awards will be announced Feb. 22, with awards set to be handed out April 11 to 16.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ukraine asks for battle tanks as Canada sends 200 more armoured vehicles
Defence Minister Anita Anand used a visit to Ukraine on Wednesday to announce that Canada is sending another 200 armoured vehicles to help with the country's defence against Russian invaders.
NDP leader says Liberal government is waging war against the working class
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says Justin Trudeau is waging a war against the working class and he plans to leverage his party's agreement with the Liberals to protect working people.
Here is where 25 new Zellers stores will open in Canada this year
After a 10-year hiatus, Zellers has announced the locations of its first 25 store "experiences." The stores are set to open within Hudson's Bay locations across Canada in 2023. Here is a list of the locations.
New tricks leading to alarming rate of car thefts. This is how to protect yourself
At least 32 cars have been stolen In Toronto each day so far in 2023, a surprising figure spurring calls for car manufacturers to catch up in a digital arms race with tech-savvy thieves.
Lost to Boston: Nova Scotia-trained doctor says residency red tape forced her to leave
In a province where shortcomings in health care make headlines any given day, a Dalhousie-trained physician says she was forced to take a position in the United States, though she wanted to stay in Nova Scotia.
Ontario integrity commissioner and auditor general to investigate Greenbelt development
Both the Ontario integrity commissioner and the auditor general will be opening an investigation into the Doug Ford government’s plans to develop the Greenbelt.
Eligible Albertans can now apply for $600 affordability payments
The payments, intended to help offset inflationary pressures, will be received in monthly instalments of $100.
Thin blue line patches go against Vancouver police policy, review finds
An official review of the controversial thin blue line patches embraced by some in law enforcement has confirmed they are prohibited under Vancouver Police Department policy, but it's unclear whether officers will be reprimanded for wearing them anyway.
NHL: Players can decide what causes to support after Provorov opts out of Pride night
The NHL says players are free to decide which of their team's initiatives they support. The league's statement comes a day after Philadelphia Flyers defenceman Ivan Provorov refused to participate in his team's Pride Night.
Montreal
'Significantly underfunded': English group asks for more support from Quebec
A group representing English-speaking Quebecers is asking for the province to provide more funding to 'significantly underfunded' community groups serving anglophones.
2.3% rent increase recommended by Quebec housing tribunal
Quebec's housing tribunal is recommending rents increase by 2.3 per cent to keep up with rising expenses -- a figure landlords should be legally required to stick to, advocates say.
WEATHER
WEATHER | More snow on the way for Montreal
While the City of Montreal continues its snow-clearing operations from last Friday’s storm, there is even more snow in the forecast.
London
Former teacher to be sentenced on child porn charges didn't show up to court
Police are looking for a former London teacher who pleaded guilty to four criminal charges following sexual involvement with a student.
Zellers returning to London, the place it started
Whether “The lowest price will be the law” again has yet to be determined, but Zellers is coming back. Hudson’s Bay Company (HBC) has announced 25 Zellers stores will open inside existing Hudson’s Bay locations across Canada, and one of the new 8,000 to 10,000 sq. ft. stores will be located at White Oak’s Mall in London, Ont.
London man brings home $100,000 lotto prize
A London man is glad he said “yes” to ENCORE after taking home a $100,000 prize. Russell Huska matched the last six of seven numbers in exact order on the Nov. 20, 2022 draw to win the prize — He also won $5 on his LOTTA 6/49 ticket.
Kitchener
Crews respond to fire in Kitchener
Kitchener Fire said there were reports of people living under the building.
Waterloo regional police asking for $18 million budget increase for 2023
The request will now go before regional council and some community groups are already asking councillors to deny it in favour of allocating more money toward services like transportation, community-led mental health supports, affordable housing and the creation of a Black cultural centre.
Zellers returns, Cambridge chosen as one of its 25 locations
A discount retailer is making a comeback in Canada, opening its first 25 “Zellers store experiences” within Hudson’s Bay, including in Cambridge, Ont.
Northern Ontario
11-year-old seriously injured in North Bay crash involving accused impaired driver
A 40-year-old northern Ontario resident accused of impaired driving is facing charges following a Highway 17 crash involving several vehicles in North Bay, police say.
Polar vortex brings Mars-like cold to Russia, could hit Canada next: meteorologists
The polar vortex hovering over Siberia has generated the coldest temperature on Earth so far this year, and according to meteorologists, it could be headed to Canada next.
Joint investigation leads to major drug busts, Sault police say
While more information will be released next week, the Sault Police Service said Wednesday that a joint investigation with other police forces led to the arrest of five people.
Ottawa
Here's where Zellers will be opening stores in the Ottawa area
Zellers is making its comeback this spring, and there are plans to open two stores in Ottawa and one in Gatineau.
-
Windsor
Damage estimated at $300,000 after west end house fire
Windsor fire officials say a house fire in the west end caused $300,000 damage.
OLG issues third quarter gaming revenue to Windsor and Chatham for hosting casinos
The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) has released the totals for the third quarter gaming revenue for casinos in Windsor and Chatham.
Police nab suspect after break-in at two Chatham restaurants
Chatham-Kent police have arrested a suspect after break and enters at two local restaurants.
Barrie
Police search for armed robbery suspect at Barrie plaza
Police hope to identify a suspect involved in an armed robbery at a Barrie variety store on Tuesday night.
Criminal investigation launched after report of stuck vehicle on Highway 11
Two individuals in Bracebridge face multiple charges after police received a report about a vehicle stuck in the centre median on Highway 11.
Bolton residents advised of heavy police presence near community centre
Residents may notice a heavy police presence near a community centre in Bolton on Wednesday.
Atlantic
Nova Scotia announces additional resources to alleviate pressure on strained ERs
Nova Scotia has announced extra resources to alleviate the pressure on strained emergency departments, following the recent deaths of two women who waited hours for care.
NB Power worker dead, another hurt after falling from power pole in Hillsborough
A power line technician with NB Power has died and another has been injured while doing restoration work in Hillsborough, N.B., Tuesday night.
Man charged with second-degree murder in suspicious death of man in East Walton, N.S.
A 28-year-old man is facing a second-degree murder charge after a man was killed in East Walton, N.S., earlier this week.
Calgary
One person dead in multi-vehicle collision near Gleichen, Alta.
One person is dead following a multi-vehicle collision east of Gleichen Wednesday morning.
Calgary 1988 Olympic gold medal, uniforms and torches up for auction
A huge lot of Olympic memorabilia, including a number of items from the 1988 Calgary Winter Games, are now for sale in a U.S. auction.
Winnipeg
Winnipeg woman's husband dies on honeymoon in Mexico
A Winnipeg woman’s honeymoon trip to Mexico has turned into a nightmare.
New Zellers store set to open in Winnipeg
Zellers is making its official comeback, with more than two dozen ‘Zellers store experiences’ opening across Canada, including one in Winnipeg.
Winnipeg seeing a spike in frostbite numbers
Winnipeg has seen a sharp increase in the number of people admitted to the hospital with frostbite in the last year.
Vancouver
Investigation launched into Stl'atl'imx Tribal Police Service member accused of secretly filming women
RCMP are investigating allegations of criminal activity by a member of the Stl’atl’imx Tribal Police Service in Mt. Currie, and CTV News has learned he’s accused of secretly filming women he met on dating apps.
Blue Jays add national women's team veteran Stephenson to coaching staff in Vancouver
Ashley Stephenson, a long-time player and coach with Canada's women's baseball team, is joining the Toronto Blue Jays' organization as a coach.
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man critically injured in shooting on Vancouver's Granville strip
Police are investigating a shooting on Vancouver's Granville strip that left a man critically injured Tuesday night.
Edmonton
Amarsleet Snowhi, Connor McBlade-It among names chosen for Edmonton plows
The city announced the winners of its “Name a Plow” contest on Wednesday, and officials say the response was so enthusiastic they had a hard time narrowing it down.
Alberta ending agreement to hold people detained on immigration matters
The Alberta government is ending an agreement to hold federal immigration detainees in provincial jails.
Oilsands execs say a 'just transition' isn't a worry — it's their next big 'boom'
The CEOs of some of the biggest oilsands companies in Alberta say transitioning their workforce for a net-zero emissions future isn't about cutting jobs, but is about creating them.