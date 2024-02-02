Roughly $300K worth of copper wire was stolen from downtown electrical station over two days: police

Toronto police are looking for eight suspects who allegedly stole $300,000 worth of industrial copper cable from a downtown electrical station last month.

Officers responded to a break and enter call on Jan. 15 in the area of Lakeshore Boulevard West and Rees Street, police said in a news release issued Friday.

On Jan. 13 and 14, police said the suspects gained entry into an electrical station in the area. According to police, four separate vehicles were used over two days to complete the alleged theft.

Investigators believe roughly $300,000 worth of industrial-grade copper wire was stolen.

All eight suspects are wanted by police on charges of break and enter and theft over $5,000.

Police released images of the vehicles and suspects on Friday in an effort to identify them. In one of the images, a number of the alleged suspects can be seen wearing construction vests and huddling behind one of the vehicles.

Anyone with information about the alleged theft is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Four vehicles allegedly involved in a $300,000 copper wire heist are being sought by police. (Toronto Police Service)