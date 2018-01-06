

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a single-vehicle rollover in Etobicoke on Saturday morning.

The accident happened in the eastbound express lanes of Highway 401 near Kipling Avenue.

Police say that there were two occupants in the vehicle but only the male driver was injured.

The eastbound express lanes of Highway 401 were closed at Highway 409 for several hours but reopened at around 9 a.m.