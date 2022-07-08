Rogers experiencing major outages across Ontario, Quebec

Many Rogers customers in Ontario are reporting outages with mobile and internet service early Friday morning.

At approximately 6:30 a.m., Toronto police tweeted Rogers was experiencing technical difficulties, and that the outage was impacting customers’ ability to call 9-1-1. Others have reported the outage impacting banking services.

ADVISORY:

City of Toronto

- The Rogers Network is experiencing some technical difficulties

- Some people will have trouble connecting

- There are some connection problems calling 9-1-1

- We are working to resolve these issues

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 8, 2022

Search engine optimization company Criterion Digital’s service tracker also indicates many are experiencing service outages across the province, even stretching across Southern Ontario and into Quebec.

Many users have taken to social media to source information on the outages.

Will @Rogers be compensating their customers for these service outages? — Andrea McRae (@andreamcrae) July 8, 2022

CTV News Toronto has reached out to Rogers for a statement on the outages but has yet to receive a response.

This is a developing story. More to come...