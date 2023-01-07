Roads to reopen after two separate water main breaks in Mississauga

Some of the roadways that were heavily flooded following two separate water main breaks in Mississauga are expected to reopen Saturday afternoon.

Peel Regional Police (PRP) say road closures on Lakeshore Road between Lorne Park Road and Ibar Way are set to reopen sometime between 3 and 4 p.m., nearly 48 hours after the first incident.

Police said the first water main break happened on Thursday afternoon, at around 4:30 p.m., on Lakeshore Road between Lorne Park and Mississauga roads.

PRP tweeted a video showing several vehicles trapped in waist-high water.

Officers add two people had to be rescued after their cars got stuck in the water. No injuries have been reported.

UPDATE:

The road closures on Lakeshore Rd b/w Lorne Pk Rd & Ibar Way are anticipated to reopen around 3pm -4pm today

-Please use alternate routes until such time — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) January 7, 2023

As a result of flooding, police said sinkholes started forming early Friday morning, at around 12:30 a.m., and the stretch of roadway was expected to remain closed until around 5 p.m. the same day.

The second severe water main break happened in the area of McLaughlin Road and Courtneypark Drive shortly before 7:30 a.m. on Friday.

PRP said in an update the road closures on McLaughlin Road between Courtney Park and Rothschild Trail would be in effect for the remainder of Saturday.

Until the roads reopen, PRP urges drivers to use alternate routes.

UPDATE:

-Correction: The road closures on McLaughlin Rd b/w Courtney Park & Rothschild Trl for the water main break, will be in effect for the remainder of the day

-Please use alternate routes — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) January 7, 2023

With files from CP24’s Bryann Aguilar and Kerrisa Wilson