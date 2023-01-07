Roads to reopen after two separate water main breaks in Mississauga
Some of the roadways that were heavily flooded following two separate water main breaks in Mississauga are expected to reopen Saturday afternoon.
Peel Regional Police (PRP) say road closures on Lakeshore Road between Lorne Park Road and Ibar Way are set to reopen sometime between 3 and 4 p.m., nearly 48 hours after the first incident.
Police said the first water main break happened on Thursday afternoon, at around 4:30 p.m., on Lakeshore Road between Lorne Park and Mississauga roads.
PRP tweeted a video showing several vehicles trapped in waist-high water.
Officers add two people had to be rescued after their cars got stuck in the water. No injuries have been reported.
As a result of flooding, police said sinkholes started forming early Friday morning, at around 12:30 a.m., and the stretch of roadway was expected to remain closed until around 5 p.m. the same day.
The second severe water main break happened in the area of McLaughlin Road and Courtneypark Drive shortly before 7:30 a.m. on Friday.
PRP said in an update the road closures on McLaughlin Road between Courtney Park and Rothschild Trail would be in effect for the remainder of Saturday.
Until the roads reopen, PRP urges drivers to use alternate routes.
With files from CP24’s Bryann Aguilar and Kerrisa Wilson
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
McCarthy elected U.S. House speaker in vote 15 after chaotic week
Republican Kevin McCarthy was elected House speaker on a historic post-midnight 15th ballot early Saturday, overcoming holdouts from his own ranks and floor tensions that boiled over after a chaotic week that tested the new GOP majority's ability to govern.
'Have your wits about you': Travel advice for Canadians visiting Mexico
The federal government says 1.8 million Canadians travelled to Mexico in 2022. But, like other travel, it's not without risks.
Iran executes 2 more men detained amid nationwide protests
Iran said it executed two men Saturday convicted of allegedly killing a paramilitary volunteer during a demonstration, the latest executions aimed at halting the nationwide protests now challenging the country's theocracy.
Vaccine-derived polio virus detected in 2 Canadian wastewater samples
After initiating its own wastewater testing for polio last year, Canada has detected two samples of vaccine-derived polio virus type 2 (VDPV2). No related illnesses have been reported in connection to that wastewater finding.
Grammy winner accused of assault, kidnapping was fatally shot by police
A Grammy-winning sound engineer accused of kidnapping and threatening his wife and stepdaughter at gunpoint in Tennessee was fatally shot by police, authorities said.
Canadians in Mexico should get in touch with embassy amid violence, says ambassador to U.S.
Canada's Ambassador to the United States is urging all Canadians in Mexico to reach out to the Canadian Embassy for assistance, amid unrest and violence in the country following the arrest of a son of notorious jailed drug kingpin Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman. And, she says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau still plans to travel to Mexico City next week to take part in a North American Leaders' Summit.
Ukraine hails U.S. military aid as ceasefire said to falter
Ukraine's president is praising the United States for including tank-killing armoured vehicles in its latest multibillion-dollar package of military aid, saying they are 'exactly what is needed' for Ukrainian troops locked in combat against Russian forces.
6-year-old shoots teacher in Virginia classroom: police
A 6-year-old student shot and wounded a Virginia teacher Friday during an altercation inside a first-grade classroom, police and school officials in the city of Newport News said.
China suspends social media accounts of COVID policy critics
China has suspended or closed the social media accounts of more than 1,000 critics of the government's policies on the COVID-19 outbreak, as the country moves to roll back harsh anti-virus restrictions.
Montreal
-
92-year-old man spends 3 days in Montreal ER hallway with fractured vertebrae
Three sisters from Westmount began the year feeling frustrated after their 92-year-old father spent 72 hours in a hospital emergency department hallway in excruciating pain. They're hoping other families don't experience the same ordeal.
-
Small earthquake reported off northwest corner of the Island of Montreal
A small earthquake was reported near the municipality of Pointe-Calumet off the northwest corner of the Island of Montreal on Saturday morning. Earthquakes Canada reported a 2.9-magnitude earthquake at around 5 a.m. that hit about 10 kilometres underground.
-
Montreal arson squad investigating two torched SUVs in an hour, 2 kilometres apart
The Montreal police (SPVM) arson squad is investigating after two SUVs were torched within an hour of each other under a kilometre-and-a-half from each other.
London
-
'This is frostbite': Need for warmth exceeds capacity of Winter Response to Homelessness
One month after the Winter Response to Homelessness officially launched, expanded shelter spaces in place, but not always able to accommodate the number of Londoners seeking warmth.
-
Sentencing for sister after fatally stabbing her brother in 2021
A sentence has been handed down in the case of a sister fatally stabbing her younger brother south of London.
-
Canadians in Mexico should get in touch with embassy amid violence, says ambassador to U.S.
Canada's Ambassador to the United States is urging all Canadians in Mexico to reach out to the Canadian Embassy for assistance, amid unrest and violence in the country following the arrest of a son of notorious jailed drug kingpin Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman. And, she says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau still plans to travel to Mexico City next week to take part in a North American Leaders' Summit.
Kitchener
-
'It is like time stops': New tradition forged in tragedy at Ayr hockey rink
Sitting in the stands at the North Dumfries Community Complex in Ayr, Ont., Tammy Palfreyman is a hockey mom, even though her son is no longer on the ice.
-
Police make arrest in fatal hit and run near Six Nations
Police have arrested and charged a 39-year-old Haldimand County resident in connection to a fatal hit and run just outside Ohsweken on Tuesday.
-
Canadians in Mexico should get in touch with embassy amid violence, says ambassador to U.S.
Canada's Ambassador to the United States is urging all Canadians in Mexico to reach out to the Canadian Embassy for assistance, amid unrest and violence in the country following the arrest of a son of notorious jailed drug kingpin Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman. And, she says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau still plans to travel to Mexico City next week to take part in a North American Leaders' Summit.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. brothers being hailed as heroes for saving life of toddler
What started as a trip into Sudbury to see a movie turned into two brothers from Manitoulin Island being hailed as heroes for saving the life of a two-year-old at a restaurant along the way.
-
'Have your wits about you': Travel advice for Canadians visiting Mexico
The federal government says 1.8 million Canadians travelled to Mexico in 2022. But, like other travel, it's not without risks.
-
‘Everybody knows Willie’: North Bay hockey community rallies behind long-time volunteer
When it comes to minor hockey, North Bay Minor Hockey Association volunteer Willie Cowie goes above and beyond to get kids on the ice. Cowie has given so much to the hockey community that that community wants to give back to him.
Ottawa
-
Eastway Tank faces charges in 2022 fatal explosion at Ottawa business
Eastway Tank is facing charges under Ontario's Occupational Health and Safety Act in connection to the deadly explosion and fire at the facility in Ottawa's south end nearly one year ago.
-
Great Wolf Lodge indoor water park planned for Cornwall, Ont.
An American company is planning to build a massive $350 million indoor water park resort in Cornwall, Ont.
-
Ottawa LRT closure to extend into weekend, officials say
Officials say the work to repair Ottawa's LRT line after freezing rain Wednesday night is expected to continue into the weekend after efforts to remove ice caused further damage.
Windsor
-
'Her fight is our fight': T-Shirt sales supporting Chatham-Kent councillor living with cancer
Melissa Harrigan remains positive and optimistic following a breast cancer diagnosis last month, thanks in part to an outpouring of community support.
-
Slow uptick for new prescription-writing capabilities at pharmacies
It’s been nearly a week since the province granted pharmacies an expanded scope to prescribe medication for a handful of minor ailments an effort to streamline healthcare while also reducing the burden on the entire system.
-
'Butter tart bandit' arrested and charged after downtown grocery store break-ins
The suspect who is being referred to as the ‘butter tart bandit’ has been arrested, following multiple thefts at a downtown Windsor grocery store.
Barrie
-
Air Canada travel turmoil ruins holiday reunion for Barrie, Ont. family
After years apart, Breda Schraner was excited to reunite with her children living overseas during the holidays, but instead, the Barrie, Ont. woman was met with travel turbulence without ever taking off from the airport.
-
Barrie woman remains in custody 5 weeks after pedestrian collision near Sadlon Arena
A Barrie woman arrested after three pedestrians were struck and seriously injured near the Sadlon Arena remains behind bars five weeks after the collision.
-
Hockey tournament in Barrie attracts teams from across the globe
The Glen Bellerby Memorial Tournament in Barrie this weekend is attracting a diverse group of AA hockey teams from around the world.
Atlantic
-
Maritime travel experts weigh in on deadly unrest in Mexico
With the current violence unfolding in the western part of Mexico, experts from the Maritimes are now weighing in on both it and the future of travel for the country.
-
Cases of Omicron sub-variant 'Kraken' emerging in Atlantic Canada
Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador are now reporting cases of the XBB.1.5 variant of the virus that causes COVID-19, reflecting a spread being reported south of the border.
-
'A spectacular moment': Canada's World Juniors gold medal celebration continues
Dylan Guenther's golden goal set off a grand celebration inside and outside of Scotiabank Centre in Halifax Thursday night.
Calgary
-
Stabbing in northwest Calgary leaves one person critical; police investigating
Officers were called around 6:30 p.m. to the area of 30 Brentwood Common N.W., where a man was found injured.
-
Albertans nervous about return from Mexico, airlines cancel flights
Some Albertans visiting the west coast region of Mexico that is dealing with a flare of drug cartel violence were concerned about getting home, while Canadian carriers cancelled flights on Friday.
-
Jacob Markstrom stops 23 shots for Calgary Flames in 4-1 win over New York Islanders
Jacob Markstrom made 23 saves to lead the Calgary Flames to a 4-1 home win over the New York Islanders on Friday night.
Winnipeg
-
'Hope for the best': Manitoba woman stuck in Mexico amid erupting cartel violence
A Manitoba woman trapped in Mexico amid erupting cartel violence says she is trying to stay calm and optimistic while waiting for their flight out of the country.
-
'We demand justice': Calls for landfill searches continue as Brady blockade is lifted
A blockade at the Brady Landfill that has cost the city more than $400,000 has been lifted, but protestors say they are staying put until searches are underway for the remains of three women believed to be killed by an alleged serial killer.
-
Armed suspects arrested at Winnipeg mall, transit bus: police
The Winnipeg Police Service was kept busy on Thursday evening, responding to a report of a woman armed with a gun at a local mall, and a separate report of a man holding a knife on a transit bus.
Vancouver
-
'We'd never mistreat a dog': Rescue operator speaks after B.C. SPCA seizes dozens of dogs
The B.C. SPCA says it expects to recommend charges after seizing dozens of distressed dogs from a rescue organization in the Fraser Valley.
-
150-per-cent increase in Canadian sextortion cases 'hurts,' says mother of Amanda Todd
An organization that monitors cases of "sextortion" targeting young people says it saw a 150-per-cent increase in the crime between December 2021 and May 2022.
-
With leases set to expire, B.C. urged to keep modular housing units in Vancouver
A former Vancouver councillor is urging the B.C. government to retain temporary modular housing units to alleviate the city’s housing crisis.
Edmonton
-
A war of words between Alberta and Ottawa: What does 'just transition' actually mean?
A yet-to-be-tabled bill that Canada's energy minister says will help support workers seeking to make a transition to new jobs in a lower-carbon future has created a war of words between Ottawa and Alberta. But what does a 'just transition' actually mean?
-
Hawrelak Park renovations to begin in March 2023: Here's what you need to know
Time is running out to use Edmonton's premier river valley park before it closes for major renovations.
-
'Not a lot we can do,' says Alta. family sheltering at resort amid violence in western Mexico
An Edmonton-area family on vacation in western Mexico said they still felt safe Friday morning, although violence in the surrounding region was skewing the certainty of their future plans.