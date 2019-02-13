

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Traffic slowly started getting underway in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 in Milton after as many as 20 vehicles, including at least seven tractor trailers, collided on Wednesday just after the noon hour.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said officers were called to the westbound lanes of the 401 over the noon hour for a large pileup.

Images from the scene show a jackknifed tractor-trailer and a silver sedan with its trunk shorn off.

Officers said motorists on the westbound 401 should exit the highway at Highway 25 or farther east.

Schmidt said there were several reports of motorists suffering minor injuries in the collision.

By about 3 p.m. Wednesday, police say the centre lane was getting through slowly, with more space to be cleared for other lanes as the cleanup progresses.