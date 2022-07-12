Roads closed, buildings evacuated after high-pressure gas line ruptured in Toronto
Residents have been evacuated from two condominiums after a construction crew struck a high-pressure gas leak in Toronto.
The incident happened at around 10 a.m. Tuesday near Blue Jays Way and Wellington Street.
The affected gas line, which Toronto police said has "blown," is located in a laneway behind a restaurant and supplies gas to an under-construction building.
There are no reports of injuries at this time.
As a precautionary measure, the occupants of two residential buildings at 250 and 270 Wellington streets have been evacuated, Toronto fire told CP24. The TTC has brought in buses to provide shelter for those directly affected.
Toronto fire is advising residents of other buildings in the immediate area to "shelter in place."
Police have also restricted access to roads in the vicinity of the leak.
Crews from Enbridge are now on-scene working to cap the leak, which Toronto fire said "doesn’t appear to be gas leaking into surrounding buildings."
This is a developing news story. More to come.
