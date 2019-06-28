

Katherine DeClerq, CTV news Toronto





Officers are responding to a partial roof collapse at a building in York.

Toronto police say they received a call around 1:30 p.m. after the roof of a building near Weston and St. Phillips Road caved in.

Firefighters were called to the scene as officers were concerned that the structure could collapse.

The building was under renovation, Toronto Fire said, and was also up for sale.

Toronto Fire said that due to the collapsed roof, two of the building’s walls are touching the structure next to it.

The building inspector has been called to the scene.

Weston Road is closed from St. Phillips Road to Oak Street while emergency crews work to secure the area.