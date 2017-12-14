Roads closed after man barricades himself in Hamilton home overnight
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, December 14, 2017 9:57AM EST
HAMILTON -- Police say they are trying to negotiate with a man who barricaded himself inside a home in central Hamilton.
Hamilton police say officers were sent to the area (of Robert Street and East Avenue North) just after 3 p.m. Wednesday.
They say there is an increased police presence in the area Thursday because of "information obtained during the investigation," but did not give further details.
Police say there is currently no threat to public safety, but are asking people to avoid the area.
They say officers are communicating with the man and tactical units are on scene.
East Avenue North is closed from Robert Street to Barton Street East.
Be advised HPS continues to negotiate with the barricaded male. The goal is to conclude this incident in a safe manner. HPS is asking the public to stay away from the area and thank you for your patience. Updates to follow..... #Hamont pic.twitter.com/r4KX6DQl7R— Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) December 14, 2017