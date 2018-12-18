

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A collision between two vehicles in the city’s Yorkville neighbourhood Tuesday afternoon has caused a gas leak, leading to road closures in the area.

The incident occurred around 4 p.m. near the area of Davenport and Avenue roads.

Toronto police said that one of the vehicles involved in the collision struck a gas line and hit a retirement residence in the area.

The gas leak “is very serious,” but it has been contained, police said.

“We haven’t evacuated the area because we aren’t concerned at this point in time that there is any risk but people are sheltering in place and we do have the TTC on scene helping us out and if we do have to evacuate we can move people onto buses and get them out of here,” Inspector Jim Gotell told CP24.

Toronto paramedics said there were no reports of injuries due to the collision or gas leak.

Officials from natural gas distributor Enbridge are on scene. Gotell said that crews may have to cut into the concrete in the road in order to turn off the gas to the area.

Avenue Road has been closed to both pedestrians and vehicles from Davenport Road to Bloor as emergency crews work to repair the leak. The road closure is expected to last several hours.