Road, transit closures in Toronto this weekend
A number of road and transit closures will be in effect this weekend due to a variety of events, festivals and road work across the city.
Event closures
In the east end, the International Jazz Festival has shut down Queen Street East, between Woodbine and Beech Avenues. The closure will stay in effect until 11 p.m. on July 23.
Meanwhile, Gerrard Street East, between Coxwell and Glenside Avenues, will be closed from 6 a.m. on July 23 until 2 a.m. on July 24 for the Festival of South Asia.
In the west end, OssFest will close Ossington Avenue, from Dundas Street West to Queen Street West, from 6 a.m. on July 23 until 2 a.m. on July 24.
For the Toronto Triathlon Festival, the Gardiner Expressway (eastbound lanes only), from the Humber River to the Don Valley Parkway, will be closed on July 24 from 2 a.m. until 12 p.m. The Don Valley Parkway (northbound lanes only), from the Gardiner Expressway to Eglinton Avenue East, will also be closed during the same time period.
Yonge Street, from Dundas Street to Queen Street, and Dundas Square, between Yonge Street and O'Keefe Lane, will be closed from 8 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on July 24 for Youth Day 2022.
The Fun Philippines Toronto Street Festival will shut down Bathurst Street, between Wilson and Laurelcrest Avenues, from 12:01 a.m. on July 23 until 11:59 p.m. on July 24.
Market Street will continue to be closed from Front Street East to The Esplanade for I Heart Market Street activities.
ActiveTO closures
Construction closures
The Wellington Street East and Church Street intersection continues to be closed until August 1 for streetcar track replacement.
Meanwhile, the Overlea Boulevard Bridge, over the Don River, is reduced to one lane in each direction for bridge rehabilitation.
Travel lanes on The Queensway between Parkside Drive and Roncesvalles Avenue are reduced to one lane in each direction for TTC track replacement and road reconstruction work. King Street West is also closed at this intersection and eastbound left turns are not permitted from The Queensway to Glendale Avenue.
On the Gardiner Expressway, the westbound on-ramp at York Street will be closed from 12:01 a.m. until 5 a.m. on July 22 and July 23, for concrete chipping work underneath the Gardiner.
Westbound Lake Shore Boulevard East, between Cherry and Parliament Streets, is currently reduced to one lane until July 31.
In addition, westbound Lake Shore Boulevard East, between Parliament and Lower Sherbourne Streets, will be reduced to one lane from 7 a.m. on July 22 until 9 p.m. on August 13, for gas main installation work.
TTC closures
This weekend there will be no subway service on Line 1 between Sheppard-Yonge and St Clair stations due to construction of the Eglinton Crosstown LRT.
On Sunday, service on Line 2 between St George and Broadview stations will begin by noon to accommodate beam replacement on the Prince Edward (Bloor) Viaduct.
Up-to-date information on TTC closures can be found on the transit agency’s website.
Metrolinx closures
Starting tonight until July 24, there will be changes to the Lake Shore East train schedule, including some cancellations in the late evenings and mornings.
Thirty-minute service will be in effect for the weekend on the line, however, schedules on both the Lake Shore East and West lines will be adjusted on Saturday afternoon and evening for the TFC game.
More information on schedules can be found on GO Transit’s website.
A complete list of road closures in the city is available here.
The city’s ActiveTO program is running again this weekend, closing Bayview Avenue, from Rosedale Valley Road to Lawren Harris Square, and River Street, between Bayview Avenue and Spruce Street, from 7 a.m. on July 23 until 7 p.m. on July 24.
In addition, roads within High Park will continue to be closed to vehicle traffic during the weekend. Limited street parking is available on Bloor Street.
