

CTV News Toronto





A number of major road closures will be in effect downtown this weekend as the Toronto Caribbean Carnival takes over Toronto.

The 52nd annual Toronto Caribbean Carnival Grand Parade is scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 3, 2019. The parade will run from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

It will depart from the Exhibition Place grounds at British Columbia Drive and head westbound on Lake Shore Boulevard West. Guest bands and pan bands will turn southbound at Jameson Avenue to eastbound Lake Shore Blvd. W. Mas bands will follow a longer route, turning southbound at Parkside Drive and then heading eastbound on Lake Shore Blvd. W. All bands will return to the Exhibition Place for judging via Canada Blvd.

There will be a number of "Blockorama" style parties at locations throughout Exhibition Place and along Lake Shore Boulevard West.

Police are warning that the festival will require numerous road closures and restrictions, which will lead to delays and congestion around the parade.

"The traffic conditions in the Downtown area, Lake Shore Boulevard West, The Queensway, Queens Quay West and the Fred Gardiner Expressway are expected to be very heavy," Toronto police said in a news release.

People are being advised to take transit to and from the festivities and the TTC says that it will be adding extra service to get people around.

Road Closures around the Exhibition Place Grounds and Lake Shore Boulevard West will take effect on Saturday, Aug. 3 at 2 a.m. and will remain in effect until Sunday, Aug. 4 at approximately 6 a.m.

Westbound Lake Shore Boulevard West will be closed to traffic from Bathurst Street to Colborne Lodge

Eastbound Lake Shore Boulevard West will be closed from Colborne Lodge to Bathurst Street

Dufferin Street south of Springhurst Avenue

Strachan Ave south of Liberty Street

Vehicle access west of Bathurst Street on Fleet Street may be closed determined by need

The following Gardiner Expressway ramps will be closed at 2 a.m., on Saturday, Aug. 3:

Westbound Gardiner Expressway entry ramp at Jameson Avenue

Jameson Avenue and British Columbia entrance ramps to eastbound Gardiner Expressway

Westbound Gardiner Expressway to Dunn Avenue exit ramp

Police are warning that the Gardiner Expressway will be patrolled to ensure that vehicles are not parked near the parade route and that pedestrians do not enter the highway area.

"Drivers who choose to stop or drive in a manner that puts other road users at risk will be subject to strict enforcement," police said.

The following streets will have restricted access for vehicles:

Dufferin Street south of King Street West

Dowling Avenue south of King Street West

Stadium Road south of Lake Shore Boulevard west

Queens Quay West west of Bathurst Street

Springhurst Avenue west of Jameson Avenue

Springhurst Avenue east of Jameson Avenue

All streets from Roncesvalles Avenue to Strachan Avenue, south of King Street are local traffic only starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3.

Police say parking restrictions will also be strictly enforced on surrounding streets in the area bounded by King Street West., east of Colborne Lodge and west of Bathurst Street.