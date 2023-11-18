Road closures expected in downtown Toronto due to protest

TORONTO
    A protest in downtown Toronto has resulted in multiple road closures, according to police.

    In a tweet, Toronto police said that University Avenue is closed at several intersections, with further rolling road closures expected into the afternoon.

    University Avenue is blocked northbound at Queen Street and southbound at Dundas Street West.

    Armoury Street is blocked westbound at Centre Avenue.

    Toronto police will be sharing rolling road closures as the situation evolves.

