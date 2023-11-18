Road closures expected in downtown Toronto due to protest
A protest in downtown Toronto has resulted in multiple road closures, according to police.
In a tweet, Toronto police said that University Avenue is closed at several intersections, with further rolling road closures expected into the afternoon.
University Avenue is blocked northbound at Queen Street and southbound at Dundas Street West.
Armoury Street is blocked westbound at Centre Avenue.
Toronto police will be sharing rolling road closures as the situation evolves.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Why Canada votes with the minority on UN resolutions on Israel
Last week, Canada voted against the grain on a number of United Nations resolutions regarding Israel, Gaza and the West Bank. One expert outlines some of the possible reasons why, including "a strong lobby" and a decades-long trend.
Taylor Swift fan dies at Rio concert as fans complain about high temperatures and lack of water
A 23-year-old Taylor Swift fan died at the singer's Eras Tour concert in Rio de Janeiro Friday night, according to a statement from the show's organizers in Brazil. Both fans and politicians reacted to the news with outrage.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed on basic peace treaty principles, says Armenian PM
Armenia and Azerbaijan have been able to agree on the basic principles for a peace treaty but are still "speaking different diplomatic languages", Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Saturday, according to Russia's TASS news agency.
Cheers! Bottle of Scotch whisky sells for a record US$2.7 million at auction
A bottle of Scotch whisky billed as 'the most sought-after' in the world sold Saturday for almost 2.2 million pounds (US$2.7 million), an auction record for a bottle of wine or spirits.
Fears of political violence are growing as the 2024 campaign heats up and conspiracy theories evolve
As the 2024 presidential campaign heats up, experts on extremism fear the threat of politically motivated violence will intensify.
Montreal's Olivier Rioux, world's tallest teen, signed to NCAA basketball team in Florida
Montreal’s Olivier Rioux, who holds the Guinness World Record for the tallest teenager on Earth, will be playing basketball with the Florida Gators for the 2024 season.
IBM, EU, Disney and others pull ads from Elon Musk's X as concerns about antisemitism fuel backlash
IBM said this week that it stopped advertising on X after a report said its ads were appearing alongside material praising Nazis -- a fresh setback as the platform formerly known as Twitter tries to win back big brands and their ad dollars, X's main source of revenue.
Scripted House of Commons speeches create 'false polarization' Speaker Fergus says
As House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus pushes on with his plans to try to improve parliamentary decorum, he's citing scripted speeches creating a 'false polarization' and a sense that MPs don't 'know each other' enough as contributing factors to the current state of debate. Fergus said one way he's going to try to combat these factors, is by inviting MPs to dinner.
Adam Johnson's U.K. team gets back on the ice in a memorial game weeks after the player's tragic death
A makeshift shrine for Adam Johnson keeps growing outside the arena where the Nottingham Panthers play hockey.
Montreal
-
Organized crime kingpin Gregory Woolley gunned down near Montreal
Quebec organized crime kingpin Gregory Woolley was gunned down Friday near Montreal, multiple sources confirmed to CTV News. Woolley — who had connections to the Hells Angels, Montreal Mafia and several street gangs — was shot in broad daylight in front of multiple witnesses.
-
Montreal's Olivier Rioux, world's tallest teen, signed to NCAA basketball team in Florida
Montreal’s Olivier Rioux, who holds the Guinness World Record for the tallest teenager on Earth, will be playing basketball with the Florida Gators for the 2024 season.
-
Exam scores, graduations and gender gaps: Quebec's high schools, ranked
A ranking of Quebec high schools was published on Friday, scoring their performance on a variety of academic indicators.
London
-
'Decision Day': Neighbourhood Decision Making Program vote wraps up
Saturday is the final day of voting. People can vote by phone or in person until 4 p.m. and can vote online until midnight.
-
No charges laid after London police officer fatally shot man: SIU
The Director of the Special Investigations Unit found no reasonable grounds to believe a London Police Service officer committed a criminal offence.
-
From the streets to the staff: Inspiration as shelter marks milestone
Dan Turner credits the Ark Aid Mission for giving him a new start in life.
Kitchener
-
Driver dead after fiery Puslinch crash
Police in Wellington County are trying to determine what caused a commercial motor vehicle to go off the road north of Cambridge.
-
Hate-motivated graffiti found at Kitchener high school
Police say hate-motivated graffiti was found at a Kitchener high school on Friday.
-
How these K-W churches are creating housing
In a housing crisis, help can come from unexpected places.
Northern Ontario
-
Farmers, community rally to save Thornloe Cheese
Demonstrators in Temiskaming Shores are calling on cooperative Gay Lea Foods to sell Thornloe Cheese and all its assets in order to save the 83-year-old business.
-
ANALYSIS
ANALYSIS How pay transparency laws are coming into effect across Canada
CTVNews.ca takes a cross-country look at new pay transparency requirements rolling out in certain provinces -- a trend toward stronger protections for workers and job seekers.
-
After less than two years, Timmins police chief retires
Less than two years after he took the job, Timmins Police Chief Dan Foy is retiring, the local police board announced Saturday.
Ottawa
-
Santa Claus arrives in Ottawa as part of the Help Santa Toy Parade
The 54th Help Santa Toy Parade begins in downtown Ottawa at 11 a.m., travelling from Ottawa City Hall to Lansdowne.
-
Ottawa Hospital requests new funding to boost offload nursing program in ERs
The Ottawa Hospital is asking for $4.5 million in new funding to boost the offload nurse program in hospital emergency rooms, as paramedics experience longer waits to transfer patients to hospitals.
-
OPP stop two drivers going 170 km/h on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa
Two drivers going 70 kilometres over the speed limit were among five drivers charged by Ontario Provincial Police officers on Highway 417 in Ottawa Friday night.
Windsor
-
Integram workers get 15% raise, ratify new deal by very slim margin
About 1,000 workers at Magna’s Integram Windsor Seating plant voted 56 per cent in favour of a tentative deal Saturday morning.
-
Windsor police investigate shots-fired incident in city’s west end
Windsor police are investigating a ‘shots-fired’ incident after finding three shell casings in the middle of a west Windsor road.
-
Hospital CEOs questioned about transparency
The five CEOs of area hospitals affected by October's cyberattack held a Zoom conference with members of the media, prompting one reporter to ask why it took so long.
Barrie
-
Barrie and YMCA sign lease for new facility
After a years-long search, the YMCA of Simcoe Muskoka is finally returning to Barrie.
-
New Barrie hotel a crucial first step to increasing occupancy rates
A new hotel in the works in Barrie's south end comes as the City continues to deal with occupancy rate challenges.
-
Big changes coming to Barrie's curbside collection: Here's what you need to know
Here's a breakdown of the key updates and significant changes to the City of Barrie's waste management program.
Atlantic
-
Home heating oil company Maritime Fuels files for bankruptcy
A longstanding player in the Atlantic fuel industry, Maritime Fuels, has filed for bankruptcy.
-
W5
W5 Owners of prized historic N.S. home in legal nightmare, thanks to local government
W5 investigates: A couple buys a historic house in Nova Scotia at auction and puts hundreds of thousands of dollars into renovations, but the local government says they don't own the property.
-
Pet pics: Halifax first responders pose with furry friends for calendar fundraiser
Fight4Life, which was established in honour of firefighter Halifax Kyle Currie, who was diagnosed with PTSD and took his own life in 2018, has released its 2024 calendars, which feature first responders posing with their beloved pets.
Calgary
-
Calgary senior facing almost $2,200 in impound fees after truck stolen, destroyed
A 78-year-old Calgarian is on the hook for thousands of dollars in impound lot fees after his vehicle was stolen, burned and abandoned by thieves.
-
Board game convention gets Calgary gamers off their screens for a few hours
A big gaming convention is underway in Calgary, but not the digital kind.
-
Milan Lucic is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the Bruins after an undisclosed incident
The Boston Bruins say Milan Lucic is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team after he was involved in an undisclosed incident Friday night.
Winnipeg
-
Search of student allegedly asked to pull down pants prompts protests
Members of a northern Manitoba community are demanding a school staff member step down after a student was allegedly asked to pull their pants down during a search for a vaping product.
-
Nearly half of Winnipeg Transit staff eligible for retirement in five years: report
Daily rider Dennis Williams says he would never want the job of driving the bus.
-
Santa Claus Parade to cause road closures in Winnipeg
The Winnipeg Santa Claus Parade is coming up on Saturday, causing a number of road closures in the city.
Vancouver
-
B.C. New Democrats gather in Victoria for convention ahead of next year's election
British Columbia New Democrats gather in Victoria this weekend to debate policy and strategy at the party's convention ahead of next year's provincial election.
-
Vancouver table tennis player Stephanie Chan wins Canada's first medal at Parapan Am Games
Vancouver table tennis player Stephanie Chan won Canada's first medal at the Parapan American Games on Saturday.
-
Patients and staff leave Gaza's biggest hospital, and dozens are killed at a crowded refugee camp
Patients, staff and displaced people fled Gaza's largest hospital Saturday, with one describing a panicked and chaotic evacuation as Israeli forces searched and face-scanned men among the evacuees and took some away.
Edmonton
-
Fires, deaths, budget, impending cold put Edmonton's encampment response under scrutiny
A number of factors are converging at a critical crossroads for synchronized efforts to address Edmonton's homeless encampments, which have reached a record number this year.
-
Tyler Craig sweeps first 2 rounds of Professional Bull Riders finals at Rogers Place
Tyler Craig swept Round 1 and Round 2 to take the lead at the 2023 Pro Bull Rider Canada National Finals Friday in Edmonton.
-
Milan Lucic is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the Bruins after an undisclosed incident
The Boston Bruins say Milan Lucic is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team after he was involved in an undisclosed incident Friday night.