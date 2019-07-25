A portion of a busy downtown street will be fully closed to vehicles and transit on Saturday.

Ossington Avenue will be shut down between Queen Street West and Dundas Street West for the fourth annual OssFest street festival, hosted by the Ossington BIA.

The road closure will be in place from 6 a.m. on Saturday until 3 a.m. on Sunday.

The “pedestrian take-over” along the downtown street will include live music, wrestling matches, yoga, food and drinks on patios, and shopping.



A wrestling match is seen taking place during OssFest. (Ossington BIA)



People are seen participating in yoga during OssFest. (Ossington BIA)

“Motorists can expect delays in the area and should consider alternate methods of transportation,” Toronto police said in a news release issued on Thursday. “The TTC may experience delays.”

OssFest is set to take place “regardless of weather conditions,” officials said.

The city of Toronto is expected to reach a high of 30 C on Saturday with sun and clouds.