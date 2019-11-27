RJ Barrett plans to suit up for Canada at Olympic qualifying tournament
New York Knicks forward RJ Barrett dunks in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Madison Square Garden in New York. New York Knicks rookie forward RJ Barrett is questionable for his homecoming on Wednesday in Toronto against the Raptors because of an illness. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Mary Altaffer
TORONTO -- New York Knicks rookie forward RJ Barrett is the latest player to commit to play for the Canadian men's basketball team at the last-chance Olympic qualifying tournament next summer in Victoria.
The native of Mississauga, Ont., declared his intentions before the Knicks faced the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night.
“One-hundred per cent I plan to play for my country this summer,” Barrett said.
Earlier Wednesday, Canada learned it will host Greece, the Czech Republic, Turkey, China and Uruguay in its quest for a Tokyo Olympic berth.
The Canadian men received a big boost Tuesday when Denver Nuggets star guard Jamal Murray committed to playing this summer. Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker added their names to the list a few hours later.
Dillon Brooks, Dwight Powell and Birch have also said they'll play.