TORONTO -- New York Knicks rookie forward RJ Barrett is the latest player to commit to play for the Canadian men's basketball team at the last-chance Olympic qualifying tournament next summer in Victoria.

The native of Mississauga, Ont., declared his intentions before the Knicks faced the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night.

“One-hundred per cent I plan to play for my country this summer,” Barrett said.

Earlier Wednesday, Canada learned it will host Greece, the Czech Republic, Turkey, China and Uruguay in its quest for a Tokyo Olympic berth.

The Canadian men received a big boost Tuesday when Denver Nuggets star guard Jamal Murray committed to playing this summer. Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker added their names to the list a few hours later.

Dillon Brooks, Dwight Powell and Birch have also said they'll play.