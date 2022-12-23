'RIP Nonno': Maple Leafs defenceman speaks out about Vaughan condo shooting rampage

Pictures of all of the deceased from the Vaughan condo shooting rampage on Dec. 18, 2022. (Supplied) Pictures of all of the deceased from the Vaughan condo shooting rampage on Dec. 18, 2022. (Supplied)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

How to navigate awkward family holiday gatherings

As the holidays bring families together to celebrate, some overbearing family members can make it tough to enjoy the festivities. One emotional intelligence expert tells CTVNews.ca how to deal with awkward tension over the holidays.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton