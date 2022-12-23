'RIP Nonno': Maple Leafs defenceman speaks out about Vaughan condo shooting rampage

A Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman expressed his gratitude following the outpour of condolences after his grandfather was killed in the mass shooting at a Vaughan condominium building on Sunday.

Vittorio Panza, 79, was identified as one of the five people who died in the rampage earlier this week.

After York Regional Police (YRP) shared all of the victim’s identities with the public, the Leafs confirmed Panza was Victor Mete’s grandfather and expressed condolences to their team member and all of the families affected by the tragic incident.

On Thursday night, Mete thanked everyone – on behalf of his entire family – who extended their condolences “during this terrible time.”

“Our hearts are also with the other victims and their families that are going through this unspeakable tragedy,” the tweet reads. “Thank you to all of the first responders for your brave response on Sunday and to YRP for your continued support. RIP Nonno.”

Thank you on behalf of my entire family🙏🕊️❤️ pic.twitter.com/AkDpXNaa9I — Victor Mete (@vmete98) December 22, 2022

The Leafs held a moment of silence for the “five lives who were tragically lost” in the “senseless incident” ahead of their game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night.

The other four victims who died were 57-year-old Rita Camilleri, 59-year-old Naveed Dada, 71-year-old Helen “Lorraine” Manock, and 75-year-old Russell Manock. A sixth victim, 66-year-old Doreen Di Nino, was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.