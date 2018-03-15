

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Women who have experienced an uncomfortable taxi or Uber ride will now have another alternative.

DriveHER Transportation is a ridesharing app set to launch Friday with the goal of providing services “for women and by women within the Greater Toronto Area.” Each driver and passenger will be female, something company founder Aisha Addo hopes will encourage a sense of community and safety.

“We just want to create an alternative to what’s already out there and provide an opportunity for women to go from point A to point B just having piece of mind,” Addo said to CP24.

The app includes a number of safety features, including tips for drivers and passengers and a reporting mechanism that makes it possible for the company to investigate incidents in real time.

“If at any point you feel uncomfortable or there is an incident, you can hit that button and it will alert us right away and we will look into it,” Addo said.

DriveHER has also partnered with shelters to provide free or subsidized rides to women and children in precarious situations. The social impact element of DriveHER sprung from Addo’s personal commitment to female empowerment. As an organizer at the Power to Girls Foundation, which provides mentorship and leadership programs to young girls, Addo has heard many stories from women who have to resort to car-sharing services when they have to stay late at school.

“I think it is a matter of choice and creating options,” she said. “In the past, options weren’t available to women. This is something that women have been speaking about for a long time and we listened.”

According to the company, men account for 85.1 per cent of drivers within the taxi industry. This is something DriverHER wants to change. There are over 1,000 female drivers already registered with the app. All drivers undergo a screening test and background check before they are allowed to use the platform.

Following a press conference scheduled for March 16 at noon, users will be able to download the app, set up their profiles, and order a ride.

The app is available on both Android and IOS platforms.