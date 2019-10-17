Rideshare driver charged with sexual assault
Ghulam Qadir, 38, is pictured above in a photo released by police. (Police handout)
Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, October 17, 2019 9:43AM EDT
A rideshare driver has been charged after a woman was sexually assaulted while coming home from a night out in Toronto.
Police said in the early hours of Oct. 13 the woman was picked up by a 38-year-old driver in the Bloor Street West and Manning Avenue area.
A short time later, police allege the driver sexually assaulted her.
On Monday, Toronto-resident Ghulam Qadir was arrested and charged with one count of sexual assault.
He is scheduled to appear in a courtroom at 60 Queen Street West on Nov. 15.