

Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto





A rideshare driver has been charged after a woman was sexually assaulted while coming home from a night out in Toronto.

Police said in the early hours of Oct. 13 the woman was picked up by a 38-year-old driver in the Bloor Street West and Manning Avenue area.

A short time later, police allege the driver sexually assaulted her.

On Monday, Toronto-resident Ghulam Qadir was arrested and charged with one count of sexual assault.

He is scheduled to appear in a courtroom at 60 Queen Street West on Nov. 15.