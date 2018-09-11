

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A Richmond Hill man has died in hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Vaughan overnight.

A Toyota Yaris and an Infiniti collided near the intersection of Major Mackenzie Drive and Dufferin Street shortly before midnight.

Police say one of the drivers involved in the crash, identified as a 57-year-old resident of Richmond Hill, was ejected from his vehicle and suffered life-threatening injuries.

The victim was rushed to hospital but later died from his injuries.

Mark Litman, an off-duty paramedic, was across the street at a gas station when the collision occurred.

“I was getting gas. (I) heard a big crash (and) went running across the street to see what was going on,” he said.

“The car that actually got hit hard, I went in to see if there was a patient there. There was nobody in the car and I started yelling for people to look for the person.”

Litman said he found the driver about six metres away from his vehicle.

“He had severe head injuries. At the time he was not breathing so I figured we might have had a vital signs absent patient at that point and then all of a sudden he took a big breath… he wasn’t responsive at all,” Litman added.

“I think if the gentleman was wearing his seatbelt, which according to police he wasn’t, he would have walked away from this incident.”

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dash camera footage from the area to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers anonymously.