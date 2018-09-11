Richmond Hill man critically injured in Vaughan crash: police
One man is in hospital in critical condition following a crash in Vaughan.
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, September 11, 2018 5:18AM EDT
A Richmond Hill man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash in Vaughan.
The collision occurred near Major Mackenzie Drive and Dufferin Street overnight.
Police say the victim, believed to be a 58-year-old man, was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition.
The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash was not injured.
Police do not believe alcohol was a factor in the collision and investigators are still trying to determine the cause.
York Regional Police are expected to be at the scene for a number of hours this morning.