

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A 33-year-old woman has been identified as the person killed in a crash in Richmond Hill on Sunday night.

The multi-vehicle collision occurred shortly after 6 p.m. in the area of Stouffville Road and Bridgewater Drive.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and three other people were taken to hospital for treatment, police said Sunday.

On Monday morning, police confirmed that the victim was a 33-year-old woman who was a passenger in a Lamborghini that was involved in the crash.

Police have not said if any charges will be laid but confirmed that they are investigating whether street racing may be a factor in the crash.

Witnesses are asked to contact York Regional Police.