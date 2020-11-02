TORONTO -- A major chain of pharmacies has “temporarily paused” flu shot vaccinations amid supply issues that it says are provincewide.

In a statement provided to CP24 on Monday, Rexall said that it has “communicated to customers and patients that flu shots have been temporarily paused due to supply issues.”

The pharmacy chain says that while “all efforts” are being made to secure additional dosages “promptly” vaccine supply is ultimately “determined and allocated by the provincial Ministry of Health.”

The province has previously said that it has ordered 5.1 million individual doses of the flu vaccine this year, which is a 16 per cent increase on the 4.4 million doses it ordered in 2019.

Health Minister Christine Elliott also indicated on Oct. 22 that any shortages of the vaccine are likely to be temporary due to delivery schedules.

“The shipments come in on set schedules from global manufacturers so there may be temporary shortages in some physician and nurse practitioner offices as well as in some of our pharmacies but it is only a temporary shortage,” said said at the time. “There are shipments coming in on a regular basis and there are no delays with shipments at all.”

On Monday, Toronto Public Health confirmed that all of its flu shot clinics are booked up until at least Dec. 8.

This is a developing news story. More to come.