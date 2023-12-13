Retired Toronto construction worker 'shocked' after winning major Lotto 6/49 prize

A retired construction worker can now fulfill his dream of buying a home in downtown Toronto after winning a major Lotto 6/49 prize.

Rafael Mesa Valdes won $5 million in the Lotto 6/49 Classic Jackpot draw on Nov. 29 after regularly playing the lottery for the last 30 years. It’s Valdes’ first big win.

“I went to the store and asked the clerk for a printout of the winning numbers. As I was matching the numbers, the last number was covered by my thumb. When I noticed it matched, I was shocked,” Valdes recalled.

“I went to the ticket checker to double check and saw all the zeroes. I was so happy. I had hoped this day would come!”

Valdes then went home to celebrate his winnings with his wife over a nice dinner, who apparently did not believe that he won at first.

“She thought I was joking,” he said.

With his windfall, Valdes said he is going to buy a condo in downtown Toronto.

“When I moved here, I always wanted to live downtown and now I will! My heart is filled with joy and gratitude,” Valdes said.

The winning ticket was bought from ABC Convenient on Bloor Street.