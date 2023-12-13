TORONTO
Toronto

    • Retired Toronto construction worker 'shocked' after winning major Lotto 6/49 prize

    A retired construction worker can now fulfill his dream of buying a home in downtown Toronto after winning a major Lotto 6/49 prize.

    Rafael Mesa Valdes won $5 million in the Lotto 6/49 Classic Jackpot draw on Nov. 29 after regularly playing the lottery for the last 30 years. It’s Valdes’ first big win.

    “I went to the store and asked the clerk for a printout of the winning numbers. As I was matching the numbers, the last number was covered by my thumb. When I noticed it matched, I was shocked,” Valdes recalled.

    “I went to the ticket checker to double check and saw all the zeroes. I was so happy. I had hoped this day would come!”

    Valdes then went home to celebrate his winnings with his wife over a nice dinner, who apparently did not believe that he won at first.

    “She thought I was joking,” he said.

    With his windfall, Valdes said he is going to buy a condo in downtown Toronto.

    “When I moved here, I always wanted to live downtown and now I will! My heart is filled with joy and gratitude,” Valdes said.

    The winning ticket was bought from ABC Convenient on Bloor Street.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Liberal MPs divided over Canada voting for Israel-Hamas ceasefire at UN

    The pre-existing divisions in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal caucus over the federal government's positioning on the Israel-Hamas war were thrust back to the forefront on Wednesday, with MPs expressing differing opinions on Canada voting for 'an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.'

    Tesla will recall 193,000 vehicles in Canada over Autopilot

    Tesla will recall 193,000 vehicles in Canada to address concerns about safeguards for its driver assistance system Autopilot after announcing a recall of 2.03 million vehicles for the issue in the United States, Transport Canada said Wednesday.

    AGING IN CANADA

    AGING IN CANADA Experts say Canada's health-care system isn't ready for an aging population – here's why

    A shortage of health-care workers in Canada has left many seniors unable to secure a family doctor or book surgeries within a reasonable time frame, experts say. With the senior population expected to rise to new heights in the coming decades, doctors are warning that the current state of the health-care system may lead to more delays, which could increase the risk of mortality among seniors unable to access the care they need.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News