

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Striking workers at York University will learn later this morning whether they will be returning to the classroom or if the lengthy strike that has kept many teachers out of the classroom for more than five weeks will continue.

Last week, members of CUPE 3903, the union representing about 3,000 striking contract staff at York, began voting on the university’s latest offer, a contract union leadership has urged them to reject.

Voting officially ends at 10 a.m. today and the results are expected in short order.

Workers have been off the job since March 5 after the two sides failed to negotiate a deal.

The union has previously said that the main sticking points are job security for part-time workers and the path to full-time tenured employment for contract faculty.

The university contends that it has put forward a good proposal, adding that it has offered each of the three bargaining units “substantial increases” in benefits and “market leading” wage increases.

The union says it plans to hold a rally and will march to Queen’s Park this afternoon in support of “fair collective bargaining and quality public post-secondary education.”