TORONTO -- A regional approach to further reopening the province will be announced by Ontario Premier Doug Ford this afternoon, multiple sources have confirmed to CTV News Toronto.

Areas outside of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) will be allowed to reopen additional businesses, including hair salons and restaurants, as early as Friday.

Toronto and the rest of the GTA will be held back by at least another week, meaning those services will not be available until June 19 at the earliest.

A commercial eviction ban is also expected to be unveiled at this afternoon’s news conference.

This is a breaking news update. Earlier story follows.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford will announce details on the next stage of the province's reopening plan today.

Ford will be joined by Health Minister Christine Elliott, Finance Minister Rod Phillips, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade Vic Fedeli and Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development Monte McNaughton to make the announcement at Queen’s Park at 1 p.m.

The premier stressed last week that while details of Stage 2 are being released, it will not come into effect right away.

"I know the people of Ontario, you’ve been very, very patient," Ford said Friday. "We will be ready very soon to take our next steps to reopen our economy, but it won’t happen overnight. Businesses will need some time to prepare."

Ontario entered the first stage of the "restart phase," as outlined in Ford government's "Framework for Reopening our Province," in mid-May.

At that time, a number of businesses with street-level entrances have been allowed to open their doors, as well as garden centres, hardware stores and golf courses. Since then, the province has made other changes such as opening drive-thru theatres, allowing short-term rentals, and permitting access to backcountry camping and hiking trails.

According to the government's framework, the next stage would allow more workplaces and outdoor spaces to reopen, as well as some larger social gatherings.

Ford has said that health officials have been looking at a regional approach to reopening.

Two-thirds of the province's cases are in the Greater Toronto Area, while some public health units are reporting few active COVID-19 cases.

Each of the following stages will be monitored by health officials for two to four weeks.

After each two-to-four-week period, health officials may advise to "reapply or tighten certain public health measures," "maintain status quo,” or "progress to the next stage."

Meanwhile, health officials in Ontario recorded 243 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the lowest number of new infections since late March.

The news comes after the ministry of health reported more than 400 cases on both Saturday and Sunday, though those numbers were inflated due to an error in lab reporting. The ministry did not report any delays in recording new cases in Monday's report.