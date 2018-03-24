

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Crews are battling a two-alarm fire at a restaurant in Bloordale Village and police say some neighbouring homes and businesses may have to be evacuated.

The fire broke out inside a two-storey building on Bloor Street near Emerson Avenue shortly after 6 p.m. and quickly spread.

According to Toronto Fire, an apartment above the restaurant is now fully engulfed in flames.

Toronto Fire says that crews have searched the building and have not found anyone inside.

They say that the fire remains “very active.”

Motorists are urged to avoid the area as a portion of Bloor Street has been closed in the vicinity of the fire, police say.