TORONTO -- Residents of a downtown condominium complex awoke Saturday morning to news that their building may not have water for at least seven weeks.

According to the building’s management, a broken water main line shut down the water in the 80-storey building near Yonge and Gerrard streets around 2 a.m.

“Low pressure levels from city side has caused booster pumps to cease,” an email sent to residents around 4 a.m. said. “These pumps are unique and specially designed for Aura. Repair process takes at least seven weeks.”

The email, which was provided by a building resident, said that the city has been notified of the incident and “will be held responsible for all damages caused.”

A second update was sent around 10:30 a.m. further explaining that officials had to isolate all of the water pumps to prevent further damage to equipment.

Management said they are exploring the possibility of loaning a pump from a construction site and that a team of technicians are working to find “alternative options to resolve the matter.”

“We are deeply sorry for the inconvenience caused and expect your understanding and co-operation regarding this matter,” the update said.

Residents have been advised to seek other accommodations until the issue has been resolved.

On its website, Aura at College Park claims to be Canada’s tallest residential condominium.