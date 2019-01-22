

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Residents of a highrise in the city’s St. James Town neighbourhood have been without power or water since Tuesday afternoon.

At around 1 p.m., the first floor of 260 Wellesley Street, located near Parliament Street and St. James Avenue, became flooded due to a burst water pipe. Shortly after, the power went out.

The building stands at 33 stories.

“When I got to my kitchen, there was no water. A few minutes later, there was no power,” one resident said. “I don’t know.”

As of 6 p.m., the property management office was closed, leading many residents to wonder when the power and water will be turned back on.

“Everybody is clearly here on scene working on it, but there is a question about time,” another resident said. “My wife is working from home so she is needing the electricity.”

Elevators have been grounded and much of the building is in complete darkness. Extra wet vacuums and other equipment have been brought in to help speed up the cleaning process.

The building is managed by the same company responsible for a highrise building on Parliament Street that was the site of an electrical fire in August. Nearly 1,500 residents were displaced.

Those displaced residents have not yet been allowed to return to their units.

Ward 13 Toronto Centre Coun. Kristyn Wong-Tam said on social media that her “heart goes out” to those displaced residents who were staying at the Wellesley building “who may be reliving trauma.”

Wong-Tam also said that the property manager’s electrician is on-site as well as crews from the Toronto Fire Service.

“As soon as they get the word that repairs have been completed, Toronto Hydro will reconnect power,” she said on Twitter.

One resident, who lives on the 15th floor of the building, told CP24 she was frustrated that no one has made themselves available to answer their questions during the power outage.

“I’m just standing here, waiting to see what happens. There’s nobody here to answer anything,” they said.

With files from CTV News Toronto's Nick Dixon