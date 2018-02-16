

Chris Fox and Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





All but five of the more than fifty residents displaced by a large explosion in a commercial block in central Mississauga last week are set to return to their homes Friday afternoon.

Mississauga fire Chief Tim Beckett also said Friday that after six days, most of Hurontario Street — three northbound lanes and one southbound lane — will re-open.

“As we speak, the business residents are actually starting to return to their units to assess some of the damage, repair what they can and get ready to open their businesses up again,” Beckett said.

The blast was reported at a plaza near Hurontario and Dundas streets at around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, sending a 39-year-old man to hospital with serious injuries.

A 43-year-old woman and a six-year-old boy were also taken to hospital with minor injuries following the explosion.

Beckett says all three victims have since been released from hospital and are doing well.

At its height, the investigation and cleanup forced 104 businesses to close their doors. Fifty-eight residents required shelter, provided by the Red Cross and Peel Region.

Ontario Fire Marshal’s office investigators remain at the scene and expect to be finished there by Saturday night.

“If you remember back from the Hickory Drive explosion several years ago, we have to work from the farthest field out inward with the investigation,” Beckett said.

Beckett said investigators reached “ground zero,” the exact spot where the blast took place, only on Thursday after working their way inward.

Beckett said it may be a number of months before the Ontario Fire Marshal is ready to release what caused the blast.

The councillor for the ward, Nando Iannicca, says each business and residential unit inside the building where that exploded was owned individually, like a condominium, so it will take some time for everyone to sort out compensation from their insurers.

“We’re asking everyone to look past that. Let’s get these people back to their normal routine. Let’s get Cooksville back working and thriving and then those challenges, those are going to take time to sort out.”

Beckett said the total estimate of damage caused by the blast is still rising.