

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A fire evacuated a seniors’ residence in Scarborough during the lunch hour on Monday.

Emergency crews were called to Kennedy Lodge Long Term Care, located in the area of Kennedy and Ellesmere roads, just before noon after receiving an alert from an alarm company.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they found smoke coming from the basement of the building and were able to determine the blaze broke out in the laundry room on the lower-level floor.

At the height of the incident, the call was elevated to a three-alarm level, but officials said that was mainly as a precaution due to the number of residents.

The residence, which has 289 beds inside, was subsequently evacuated.

At around 1:30 p.m., all residents were allowed back inside.

No injuries were reported.