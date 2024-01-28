TORONTO
Toronto

    • Residential fire in East York area suspicious: police

    Crews respond to a fire that happened Sunday morning in the East York area. Toronto Police are investigating it as suspicious. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News) Crews respond to a fire that happened Sunday morning in the East York area. Toronto Police are investigating it as suspicious. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News)
    A fire that happened Sunday morning is being investigated as suspicious by Toronto police.

    According to Toronto Fire, crews responded to a high-rise residential fire at 43 Thorncliffe Park Drive in the East York area around 2:25 a.m. The fire was extinguished upon arrival, and there were no injuries reported.

    Toronto Police say that the fire is being investigated as suspicious, and that the investigation is ongoing.

