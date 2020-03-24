TORONTO -- A resident at Sunnybrook Hospital’s veterans care facility has tested positive for COVID-19.

Families of residents at the facility were notified of the positive test in a memo that was sent out by Medical Director Dr. Jocelyn Charles on Monday evening.

The memo says that the individual is currently self-isolating in their room and is doing well.

“This resident has been isolated in their room since the onset of symptoms, and is currently doing well,” Charles wrote. “We are taking every precaution including additional screening and cleaning measures to preserve the health and well-being of all other residents and staff.

The veterans care centre at Sunnybrook has restricted its visitor policy in line with provincial guidelines for long term care homes so that only loved ones of patients who are “critically ill or at imminent risk of dying as predetermined by the physician” can attend the facility.

There are four other retirement or long-term care facilities in Ontario where COVID-19 infections have been detected.

Confirmed case of COVID-19 at Oshawa grocery store

News of the confirmed case of COVID-19 at Sunnybrook comes after the province reported its biggest one day jump in cases on Monday with 78.

Loblaw also confirmed late Monday night that an employee at a Real Canadian Superstore in Oshawa has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the first grocery store worker locally known to have contracted the virus.

In a statement, Loblaw CEO Galen Weston said that the company became aware of the confirmed case at their store on Gibb Street on Monday and immediately took the step of closing in order to conduct a thorough cleaning.

Weston said that staff are also working with local public health authorities to “investigate the colleague’s recent shifts and direct contacts” during that time.

“Today, we have our first confirmed case, in a single store, where a colleague from our Real Canadian Superstore on Gibb St. in Oshawa, Ontario, tested positive. As

you’d expect, we are staying close to the situation and to his family,” he said. “At this time, health authorities continue to assure us that the risk of grocery shopping is low, but we must all take care. We‘re counting on you to help by giving our colleagues and each other lots of space.”

Weston said while “there are all kinds of rumours flying around about cases in our stores,” this is the first involving an employee at one of the company’s roughly 2,500 stores.

He said that officials have already notified all store employees about the confirmed case and have also taken the additional step of emailing “thousands of individual customers who used their PC Optimum account in that particular location” and can therefore be traced.

He said that going forward, Loblaw will also close any store where there may be a confirmed case in order to conduct a thorough cleaning and disinfecting that goes above and beyond the advanced daily cleaning protocols already in place due to COVID-19.

“We know communities consider us an essential service right now, but we ask for your patience as we will remain closed for as long as it takes to deep-clean, or on the advice of public health,” he said.