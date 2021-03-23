TORONTO -- A resident of an Oshawa, Ont. home destroyed by a raging fire early Monday morning that left at least two people dead and two others unaccounted for says he had to escape from the burning building through a bathroom window.

Emergency crews arrived at the scene on Olive Avenue, between Simcoe and Ritson roads, around 1 a.m. to find a row house completely engulfed in flames.

Five people were pulled from the home and taken to hospital for treatment of various injuries, including smoke inhalation, burns and cuts.

On Monday evening, Oshawa Fire Services confirmed that two bodies had been found in the wreckage. Two other people remain missing.

Police say that a post-mortem will be conducted to determine the identities of the two victims.

While officials have not identified any of the home’s occupants, several family members have told CTV News Toronto that three young boys lived there with their parents, grandfather and at least two boarders.

Michael Thompson, who was renting a room on the second floor in the home, told CTV News Toronto on Tuesday that he was sleeping when the tenants on the first floor called up to tell them the house was on fire.

“It just all happened so fast,” Thomspon said. “The smoke was so thick we couldn't even see our hands in front of our face and by the time the few of us got out of it, it was impossible to get everybody out, the house was in engulfed.”

Thomspon said the son-in-law of the home’s owner ran upstairs and told them to get out. Thompson said he assumed the man came up to get two children, who were sleeping in rooms on the second floor.

“We assumed he came up to the children. Me and the owner vacated, we got out. We tried or attempted to go back in to get the two fellas on the third floor but just too much smoke, too much flame. It was impossible to get back in.”

Thompson’s hand was injured as he escaped from the burning home. He said he had to smash a bathroom window in order to get out.

“I sliced it on the glass,” he said.

Thomspon, visibly shaken by what happened, told CTV News Toronto that he wishes he could have done more to help the people in the home.

“I feel I could have did more, but I couldn’t. I feel guilty,” he said. “I’d rather change places with the kids, honestly.”

Several residences along Olive Avenue were evacuated as a result of the fire. According to Durham Regional Police, at least seven units on the street were damaged.

Oshawa Fire Chief Derrick Clark said on Monday that an investigation into the cause of the fire is underway, but that “floors have collapsed down on each other,” making it difficult to search the wreckage.

“Part of the reason why we have asked for assistance from our colleagues in Toronto is they're very well trained in structural collapse, beyond our capabilities,” he said. “So, we will be returning in the morning, and we'll be looking at the next phase of this operation, and how we can safely continue our investigation.