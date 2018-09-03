

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Nearly half of Canadians support a total handgun ownership ban, according to a research poll.

The poll, commissioned by CTV News and conducted by Nanos Research, showed that 48 per cent of Canadians support and 19 per cent somewhat support a handgun ownership ban for anyone other than police officers and other security professionals. Ten per cent of respondents somewhat opposed, 21 per cent opposed the ban and three per cent were unsure.

The research poll also found that women are more likely to support or somewhat support the legislation (75 per cent) compared to men (59 per cent).

About seven in ten Canadians support or somewhat support spending more money on policing in an effort to combat gun crime in the country.

Despite recent issues of gun violence in the country, four in five Canadians say these incidents make no difference on their willingness to go to crowded public areas.

“Canadians most often say that spending more money on policing, mental health advocacy and education would be effective at reducing gun crime than introducing more criminal penalties and other criminal justice reform aimed at those who use guns to commit a crime,” the poll said.

This research poll comes in the wake of a deadly weekend in the Greater Toronto Area with four fatal shootings.

Speaking on Monday morning to reporters, Mayor John Tory said recent gun violence is “deeply troubling.”

“We’re just going to have to keep doing the things we’re doing – more support for the police, changes to the law, including answering that question that why does anyone need a gun in the city of Toronto and investing in kids and families,” he said. “We are doing a record amount but we need to do more so we’re just going to keep doing those things.”

Back in July, Toronto city councillors asked for permission to ban the sale of handguns in the city but Premier Doug Ford said he did not support the plea.

Tory wrote a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last month renewing his call for a ban on the sale of handguns in the city of Toronto.

The Liberal government has previously said they are prepared to consider tightening handgun laws but noted it would require “significant remodeling of the Criminal Code.”

For the research poll, 1,000 Canadians were surveyed at random online or over the telephone. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 per cent, 19 times out of 20.

