

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Ontario Tory leadership candidate Doug Ford is slamming the PC Party for refusing to give members more time to vote in the leadership race.

The member verification process was extended from Wednesday to Thursday night due to issues with members receiving PINs in the mail.

A two-step verification process was set up after the PC Party’s membership management system was hacked in November and now the party requires members to submit photo identification and wait to receive a code in the mail.

Some members have said they are still waiting for their packages and are currently unable to vote, prompting calls from three of the four candidates, including Ford, Caroline Mulroney, and Tanya Granic Allen, to extend the verification and voting periods by one week.

Christine Elliott was the only leadership candidate who did not put her support behind the proposal, which was rejected by the party on Wednesday night.

“While there were challenges with our mail delivery, and some members were unable to participate fully in this election, the metrics are very strong: nearly 70,000 members have verified their membership already, and well over 44,000 have already voted,” Hartley Lefton, chairman of the leadership organizing committee, said in a written statement released Wednesday.

“We are aware of calls from some candidates for an extension to the race. This is, in our view, not only a fundamental change in the rules at a late time in the campaign, but also contrary to our Party’s Constitution, which provides that in this case the vote must conclude no later than March 9.”

Speaking to CP24 on Thursday morning, Doug Ford called the decision “nonsense.”

“Constitution my backside… they’ve dropped the ball on this,” Ford said.

“There is going to be probably 130,000 people out of 195,000 people that aren’t able to vote and they just think that’s fine… I just want to get everyone the chance to vote. That’s it. I don’t care if they vote for me, for Caroline, for Christine, Tanya. I’d rather win or lose based on a fair race.”

The next leader will be chosen using a ranked ballot system and the winner must receive more than half of the total electoral votes.

The deadline for voting is at noon on March 9 and the winner will be announced on Saturday in Markham.

-With files from The Canadian Press