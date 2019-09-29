

Miriam Katawazi , CTV News Toronto





Peel police say that an investigation into a possible kidnapping in Brampton found that it was actually a filming for a movie-type production.

Officers were investigating a surveillance video from Saturday that showed two people grabbing and throwing an unidentified teen into the trunk of a vehicle near Larkspur Public School.

The surveillance video, police said, showed a silver Honda Civic following the male along a road around 6:12 p.m.

The vehicle then drive past the male and made a U-turn, at which point two of the four males inside got out and grabbed the male before pushing him into the truck.

Investigators set up a command post Sunday morning at the school, but wrapped it up after interviews with the people involved in the incident.

The interviews revealed that the incident was not a kidnapping, but “in fact a group of males attempting to simulate a movie-type scene,” police said.