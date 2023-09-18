Reports of person with a gun at Yorkdale mall: police

Toronto police are on scene at Yorkdale Shopping Centre after a male armed with a gun was reportedly seen inside the busy North York mall.

Police said the reports came in at 10:10 a.m. Monday.

The male, who police described as Asian and wearing a mask, fled the scene before officers arrived.

No injuries have been reported.

The male was also last seen wearing a beige hat, black and brown shirt, white pants, black shoes, and carrying a black Under Armour bag.

Officers are now securing the parking lot and traffic delays should be expected in the area, police said.

Police have not confirmed if a gun was located.

The mall remains open.